MAST Energy Developments (LON:MAST) Shares Down 7.1%

MAST Energy Developments PLC (LON:MAST – Get Free Report) fell 7.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.12 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.13 ($0.00). 14,046,364 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 57% from the average session volume of 8,963,884 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.14 ($0.00).

MAST Energy Developments Stock Up 5.4 %

The stock has a market cap of £361,474.50, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.75 and a beta of -0.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 154.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 0.19 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 0.34.

About MAST Energy Developments

MAST Energy Developments PLC engages in the development and production of power generation projects in the United Kingdom. It operates Pyebridge project, a 9 MW reserve power (RP) plant located in Derbyshir; Bordesley Project, a 5 MW gas powered RP site; Rochdale Project, a 4.4 MW capacity gas-powered RP site located in the West Midlands; the Hindlip project, a 7.5 MW capacity gas-powered standby generation facility located in Worcester; and the Stather, a 2.4 MW capacity gas-powered RP plant located in Scunthorpe, Lincolnshire.

