Matterport, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTTR) Receives $4.50 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Matterport, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTTR – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $4.50.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MTTR. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Matterport from $3.00 to $5.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Northland Securities reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $5.50 price objective on shares of Matterport in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Loop Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $5.50 target price (up previously from $5.00) on shares of Matterport in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Matterport

In other news, CFO James Daniel Fay sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.33, for a total value of $108,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,425,043 shares in the company, valued at $6,170,436.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, CFO James Daniel Fay sold 25,000 shares of Matterport stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.33, for a total transaction of $108,250.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,425,043 shares in the company, valued at $6,170,436.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Raymond J. Pittman sold 209,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.41, for a total transaction of $922,483.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,695,530 shares in the company, valued at $16,297,287.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 475,645 shares of company stock worth $2,100,344 in the last quarter. Insiders own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC increased its position in Matterport by 136.7% in the fourth quarter. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC now owns 1,396,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,757,000 after buying an additional 806,528 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Matterport by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,383,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,741,000 after buying an additional 306,958 shares during the period. IMC Chicago LLC bought a new position in Matterport in the 1st quarter worth approximately $465,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Matterport in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $344,000. Finally, Choreo LLC raised its holdings in Matterport by 101.9% during the 1st quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 24,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 12,535 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.96% of the company’s stock.

Matterport Price Performance

NASDAQ MTTR opened at $4.17 on Friday. Matterport has a fifty-two week low of $1.73 and a fifty-two week high of $4.99. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of -6.95 and a beta of 1.07.

Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.01. Matterport had a negative return on equity of 33.59% and a negative net margin of 113.62%. The firm had revenue of $39.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.98 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Matterport will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Matterport Company Profile

Matterport, Inc, a spatial data company, focuses on digitization and datafication in the United States and internationally. The company offers Matterport Capture Services, a fully managed solution for enterprise subscribers; Matterport Pro3, a 3D camera that scans properties; Matterport Pro2, a 3D camera that captures spaces; LEICA BLK360, a device to create digital twins; Smartphone Capture, a smartphone capture solution for both iOS and Android; and 360 Cameras.

