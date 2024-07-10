Matterport Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:MTTR)

Matterport, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTTR – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Stock investors acquired 10,463 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 286% compared to the typical volume of 2,709 call options.

Matterport Price Performance

MTTR stock opened at $4.17 on Wednesday. Matterport has a 1 year low of $1.73 and a 1 year high of $4.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.95 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.06.

Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.01. Matterport had a negative net margin of 113.62% and a negative return on equity of 33.59%. The company had revenue of $39.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.98 million. On average, analysts expect that Matterport will post -0.45 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MTTR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Loop Capital restated a “hold” rating and issued a $5.50 price target (up from $5.00) on shares of Matterport in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $5.50 price objective on shares of Matterport in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Matterport from $3.00 to $5.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Matterport presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CAO Peter Presunka sold 7,583 shares of Matterport stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.41, for a total value of $33,441.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 92,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $409,049.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Matterport news, CAO Peter Presunka sold 7,583 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.41, for a total transaction of $33,441.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 92,755 shares in the company, valued at $409,049.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Raymond J. Pittman sold 209,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.41, for a total transaction of $922,483.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,695,530 shares in the company, valued at $16,297,287.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 475,645 shares of company stock worth $2,100,344. Company insiders own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Matterport

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Matterport during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Matterport during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Matterport during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Matterport during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Matterport in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. 36.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Matterport Company Profile

Matterport, Inc, a spatial data company, focuses on digitization and datafication in the United States and internationally. The company offers Matterport Capture Services, a fully managed solution for enterprise subscribers; Matterport Pro3, a 3D camera that scans properties; Matterport Pro2, a 3D camera that captures spaces; LEICA BLK360, a device to create digital twins; Smartphone Capture, a smartphone capture solution for both iOS and Android; and 360 Cameras.

