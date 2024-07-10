McKesson (NYSE:MCK) Price Target Increased to $694.00 by Analysts at Robert W. Baird

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Robert W. Baird from $679.00 to $694.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. UBS Group raised their price objective on McKesson from $620.00 to $630.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on McKesson from $522.00 to $548.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $563.00 to $652.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Barclays increased their price target on McKesson from $571.00 to $596.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded McKesson from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $596.00.

NYSE:MCK opened at $586.81 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $572.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $532.34. McKesson has a twelve month low of $395.30 and a twelve month high of $612.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.22, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.45.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $6.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.34 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $76.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.32 billion. McKesson had a net margin of 0.97% and a negative return on equity of 245.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $7.19 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that McKesson will post 31.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. McKesson’s payout ratio is currently 11.08%.

In other news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,753 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $574.41, for a total value of $2,155,760.73. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 89,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,607,866.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 704 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $558.09, for a total value of $392,895.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,236,169.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,753 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $574.41, for a total transaction of $2,155,760.73. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 89,845 shares in the company, valued at $51,607,866.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 29,567 shares of company stock valued at $16,691,841. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MCK. Sachetta LLC purchased a new position in shares of McKesson during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in McKesson in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of McKesson during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in McKesson in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in McKesson during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

