MediaZest (LON:MDZ) Shares Down 3.2%

MediaZest plc (LON:MDZ – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 3.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.06 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.06 ($0.00). Approximately 4,963,576 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 29% from the average daily volume of 7,028,524 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.06 ($0.00).

MediaZest Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 0.06 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 0.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 205.81, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.22.

About MediaZest

(Get Free Report)

MediaZest plc, through its subsidiaries, provides audio, visual, content management, and consumer interaction platform. The company's products include projection products, such as window projections, interactive projections onto walls and floors, building and projection mapping; virtual mannequin products; and hologram products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for MediaZest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MediaZest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.