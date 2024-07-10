MEDIROM Healthcare Technologies (NYSE:MRM) Stock Price Down 3.4%

MEDIROM Healthcare Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MRM – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 3.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $3.62 and last traded at $3.97. 662 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 2,567 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.11.
MEDIROM Healthcare Technologies Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.05, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.49. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.59.
MEDIROM Healthcare Technologies Company Profile
MEDIROM Healthcare Technologies Inc provides holistic healthcare services in Japan. It operates in three segments: Relaxation Salon, Digital Preventative Healthcare, and Luxury Beauty. The Relaxation Salon segment owns and franchises relaxation salons, which provide finger-pressure style bodywork therapy, stretch therapy, and posture and joint alignment, as well as physical therapy elements; and various individual services, including anti-fatigue therapy, athletic support therapy, slim-down therapy, and reflexology.
Further Reading
