Meridian Management Co. Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Meridian Management Co. lowered its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 68,331 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,907 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 9.8% of Meridian Management Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Meridian Management Co.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $35,924,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IVV. Eukles Asset Management increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 126.9% in the fourth quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 59 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Burkett Financial Services LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV traded up $1.54 on Wednesday, reaching $560.47. 294,112 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,276,189. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $536.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $513.99. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $411.02 and a 52 week high of $560.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $483.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

