Meridian Management Co. Has $6.19 Million Stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Meridian Management Co. decreased its holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,745 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 140 shares during the period. Meta Platforms comprises 1.7% of Meridian Management Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Meridian Management Co.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $6,189,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 68,477 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $33,251,000 after purchasing an additional 2,211 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in Meta Platforms by 1.9% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 178,130 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $86,496,000 after buying an additional 3,396 shares during the last quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA increased its holdings in Meta Platforms by 17.4% in the first quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA now owns 1,418 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $689,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Meta Platforms by 6.1% in the first quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 42,224 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $20,503,000 after buying an additional 2,441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smart Money Group LLC acquired a new position in Meta Platforms in the first quarter worth approximately $385,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Price Performance

Meta Platforms stock traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $530.25. 853,492 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,100,241. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business has a fifty day moving average of $488.29 and a 200 day moving average of $464.16. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1-year low of $274.38 and a 1-year high of $542.81. The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 trillion, a PE ratio of 30.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.21.

Meta Platforms Announces Dividend

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The social networking company reported $4.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.32 by $0.39. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 32.03% and a net margin of 32.06%. The company had revenue of $36.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.28 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 20.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.49%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on Meta Platforms from $520.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Meta Platforms from $550.00 to $535.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $545.00 price objective (down previously from $600.00) on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Thursday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Meta Platforms from $555.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Meta Platforms from $535.00 to $480.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $513.59.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Javier Olivan sold 490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $517.75, for a total value of $253,697.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 7,579 shares in the company, valued at $3,924,027.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, COO Javier Olivan sold 490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $517.75, for a total value of $253,697.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 7,579 shares in the company, valued at $3,924,027.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Sheryl Sandberg sold 105,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $476.71, for a total value of $50,054,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 630,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $300,466,976.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 260,459 shares of company stock worth $128,049,749. 13.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

