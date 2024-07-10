Meridian Management Co. Lowers Stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Meridian Management Co. lowered its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,886 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 292 shares during the period. Visa makes up approximately 1.4% of Meridian Management Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Meridian Management Co.’s holdings in Visa were worth $5,271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alaethes Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC now owns 8,843 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,302,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Jessup Wealth Management Inc increased its position in shares of Visa by 0.7% in the first quarter. Jessup Wealth Management Inc now owns 5,051 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,410,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Visa by 2.5% in the first quarter. Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,519 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $424,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Visa by 0.3% in the first quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,793 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,012,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Visa by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,191 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $571,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Visa

In other news, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 25,293 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.15, for a total value of $7,009,954.95. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,959,322.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Visa news, Director Lloyd Carney sold 909 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.55, for a total transaction of $250,474.95. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $713,950.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 25,293 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.15, for a total transaction of $7,009,954.95. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,959,322.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Visa Stock Performance

Visa stock traded down $4.60 on Wednesday, hitting $260.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,843,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,796,328. The firm has a market cap of $477.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $273.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $274.01. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $227.68 and a one year high of $290.96.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.08. Visa had a net margin of 53.87% and a return on equity of 51.23%. The business had revenue of $8.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.09 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 9.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Visa Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th were issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. Visa’s payout ratio is 23.24%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

V has been the topic of several analyst reports. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Visa in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $320.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Visa from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $297.00 price objective (down from $305.00) on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Visa from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Visa currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $304.44.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Further Reading

