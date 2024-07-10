Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Shares Sold by Blume Capital Management Inc.

Blume Capital Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,829 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 1,708 shares during the period. Meta Platforms accounts for 2.7% of Blume Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Blume Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $11,085,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Meta Platforms during the 3rd quarter valued at $265,000. Carmignac Gestion increased its stake in Meta Platforms by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 1,005,530 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $301,874,000 after buying an additional 12,235 shares during the period. Alamar Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 3rd quarter valued at about $201,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 600.8% during the 3rd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 8,788 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,638,000 after purchasing an additional 7,534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 8.5% in the third quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,775 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,334,000 after buying an additional 607 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Susan J. Li sold 8,951 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $471.85, for a total transaction of $4,223,529.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 74,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,190,573. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Sheryl Sandberg sold 105,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $476.71, for a total value of $50,054,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 630,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,466,976.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Susan J. Li sold 8,951 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $471.85, for a total transaction of $4,223,529.35. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 74,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,190,573. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 260,459 shares of company stock worth $128,049,749. Company insiders own 13.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

META has been the subject of several research reports. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $475.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $525.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Needham & Company LLC restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Monday, July 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Meta Platforms from $555.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $513.59.

Meta Platforms Stock Up 0.1 %

Meta Platforms stock opened at $530.00 on Wednesday. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a twelve month low of $274.38 and a twelve month high of $542.81. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $488.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $464.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 trillion, a P/E ratio of 30.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.21.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The social networking company reported $4.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.32 by $0.39. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 32.03% and a net margin of 32.06%. The company had revenue of $36.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.28 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 20.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. Meta Platforms’s payout ratio is 11.49%.

About Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

