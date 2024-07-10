Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Shares Sold by FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 33.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 10,905 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 5,455 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms accounts for approximately 1.0% of FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $5,295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Clear Investment Research LLC increased its stake in Meta Platforms by 411.1% in the 4th quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 92 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Gilfoyle & Co LLC acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Meta Platforms by 80.4% during the fourth quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 101 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. 79.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Meta Platforms

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 585 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $431.05, for a total value of $252,164.25. Following the sale, the insider now owns 36,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,794,965.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Meta Platforms news, COO Javier Olivan sold 412 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $512.00, for a total transaction of $210,944.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 6,795 shares in the company, valued at $3,479,040. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 585 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $431.05, for a total transaction of $252,164.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 36,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,794,965.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 260,459 shares of company stock worth $128,049,749. 13.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on META shares. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $570.00 to $480.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Roth Mkm boosted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $500.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Meta Platforms from $585.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Meta Platforms from $527.00 to $588.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $550.00 price objective on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Meta Platforms presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $511.88.

Meta Platforms Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of META stock opened at $530.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 trillion, a P/E ratio of 30.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.21. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1 year low of $274.38 and a 1 year high of $542.81. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $488.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $464.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The social networking company reported $4.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.32 by $0.39. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 32.06% and a return on equity of 32.03%. The business had revenue of $36.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.28 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 20.15 EPS for the current year.

Meta Platforms Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.49%.

About Meta Platforms

(Free Report)

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

