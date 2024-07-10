Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Stock Position Raised by Financial Counselors Inc.

Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 11.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 110,729 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,299 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms comprises about 0.9% of Financial Counselors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $53,768,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 70.7% during the first quarter. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. now owns 1,538 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $747,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp raised its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.2% during the first quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp now owns 19,069 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $9,259,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in Meta Platforms during the first quarter valued at about $752,000. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in Meta Platforms by 24.7% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 13,867,398 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $6,733,731,000 after buying an additional 2,748,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hudock Inc. raised its holdings in Meta Platforms by 13.6% during the first quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 1,371 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $666,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Meta Platforms Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:META opened at $530.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 trillion, a PE ratio of 30.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $488.29 and its 200-day moving average is $464.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 2.68. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52 week low of $274.38 and a 52 week high of $542.81.

Meta Platforms Dividend Announcement

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The social networking company reported $4.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.32 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $36.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.28 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 32.06% and a return on equity of 32.03%. Sell-side analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 20.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%. Meta Platforms’s payout ratio is 11.49%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on META. Roth Mkm raised their target price on Meta Platforms from $500.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on Meta Platforms from $590.00 to $565.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Loop Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $550.00 target price on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. BNP Paribas started coverage on Meta Platforms in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $360.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Meta Platforms from $550.00 to $520.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, thirty-seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $513.59.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on META

Insider Activity at Meta Platforms

In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 8,727 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $528.87, for a total value of $4,615,448.49. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 178,099 shares in the company, valued at $94,191,218.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 8,727 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $528.87, for a total transaction of $4,615,448.49. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 178,099 shares in the company, valued at $94,191,218.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Javier Olivan sold 490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $517.75, for a total transaction of $253,697.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 7,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,924,027.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 260,459 shares of company stock worth $128,049,749 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 13.71% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

(Free Report)

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding META? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.