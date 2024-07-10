Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) Trading Up 0.7% Following Analyst Upgrade

Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 0.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on the stock from $593.00 to $625.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Meta Platforms traded as high as $537.24 and last traded at $533.25. 3,465,919 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 16,176,731 shares. The stock had previously closed at $529.32.

META has been the subject of a number of other reports. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $585.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Meta Platforms from $585.00 to $540.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Meta Platforms from $540.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Wedbush cut their target price on Meta Platforms from $570.00 to $480.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Roth Mkm lifted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $500.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, thirty-seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $511.88.

In other Meta Platforms news, COO Javier Olivan sold 490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $517.75, for a total value of $253,697.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 7,579 shares in the company, valued at $3,924,027.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 5,058 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $471.85, for a total value of $2,386,617.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 15,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,272,152.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, COO Javier Olivan sold 490 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $517.75, for a total transaction of $253,697.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 7,579 shares in the company, valued at $3,924,027.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 260,459 shares of company stock worth $128,049,749 in the last three months. 13.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Grassi Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 2.8% during the second quarter. Grassi Investment Management now owns 1,840 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $928,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 68,587 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $34,583,000 after acquiring an additional 6,432 shares during the last quarter. Naples Money Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 989.0% in the second quarter. Naples Money Management LLC now owns 6,937 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,501,000 after acquiring an additional 6,300 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the second quarter worth approximately $213,000. Finally, Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 4.3% during the second quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 4,636 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,338,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Trading Up 0.1 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 2.68. The company has a market cap of $1.34 trillion, a P/E ratio of 30.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $488.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $464.16.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The social networking company reported $4.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.32 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $36.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.28 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 32.03% and a net margin of 32.06%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 20.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. Meta Platforms’s payout ratio is currently 11.49%.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

