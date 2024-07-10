Metals Acquisition Limited (NYSE:MTAL) Receives $14.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Metals Acquisition Limited (NYSE:MTAL – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.00.
A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on MTAL shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Metals Acquisition from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Metals Acquisition from $15.50 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th.
NYSE:MTAL opened at $14.33 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.89. Metals Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.30 and a 1-year high of $15.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.
Metals Acquisition Limited focuses on mining and production of copper and silver. It operates the CSA copper mine in Cobar, Australia. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is headquartered in Saint Helier, Jersey.
