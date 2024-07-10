Metals Acquisition Limited (NYSE:MTAL) Receives $14.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Metals Acquisition Limited (NYSE:MTAL – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.00.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on MTAL shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Metals Acquisition from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Metals Acquisition from $15.50 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Metals Acquisition

Metals Acquisition Price Performance

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tuttle Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Metals Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $517,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. boosted its position in shares of Metals Acquisition by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 687,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,232,000 after buying an additional 64,616 shares in the last quarter. Sprott Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Metals Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth about $17,970,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Metals Acquisition by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,236,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,640,000 after buying an additional 199,898 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund boosted its position in shares of Metals Acquisition by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund now owns 3,572,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,159,000 after buying an additional 272,727 shares in the last quarter. 87.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:MTAL opened at $14.33 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.89. Metals Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.30 and a 1-year high of $15.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

Metals Acquisition Company Profile

Metals Acquisition Limited focuses on mining and production of copper and silver. It operates the CSA copper mine in Cobar, Australia. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is headquartered in Saint Helier, Jersey.

Featured Stories

