Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Price Target Increased to $165.00 by Analysts at KeyCorp

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by KeyCorp from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Micron Technology from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $135.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Argus raised shares of Micron Technology from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Micron Technology currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $158.72.

MU opened at $131.14 on Tuesday. Micron Technology has a 1-year low of $60.58 and a 1-year high of $157.54. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $145.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -92.35 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $130.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $108.95.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.14. Micron Technology had a negative net margin of 7.20% and a negative return on equity of 4.01%. The firm had revenue of $6.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.57) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 81.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Micron Technology will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, July 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 8th. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently -32.39%.

In related news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 34,284 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.28, for a total transaction of $5,220,767.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 719,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,496,781.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Micron Technology news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 34,284 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.28, for a total transaction of $5,220,767.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 719,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,496,781.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Michael W. Bokan sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.55, for a total transaction of $1,733,250.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 153,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,723,867.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 250,730 shares of company stock valued at $31,063,449. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MU. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 123,518 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $8,403,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC lifted its position in Micron Technology by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 11,967 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $814,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares during the period. Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Micron Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at about $794,000. Polar Capital Holdings Plc lifted its position in Micron Technology by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 122,291 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $8,319,000 after acquiring an additional 13,733 shares during the period. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. lifted its position in Micron Technology by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 1,470 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. 80.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

