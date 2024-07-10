MicroSectors FANG+ Index ETN (NYSEARCA:FNGS) Sees Large Volume Increase

MicroSectors FANG+ Index ETN (NYSEARCA:FNGS – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 67,406 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 58% from the previous session’s volume of 160,154 shares.The stock last traded at $52.16 and had previously closed at $52.63.

MicroSectors FANG+ Index ETN Trading Up 0.5 %

The company has a market capitalization of $38.65 billion, a PE ratio of 58.44 and a beta of 1.69. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.26.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MicroSectors FANG+ Index ETN

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in MicroSectors FANG+ Index ETN stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in MicroSectors FANG+ Index ETN (NYSEARCA:FNGS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 27,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,051,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned approximately 1.16% of MicroSectors FANG+ Index ETN as of its most recent SEC filing.

MicroSectors FANG+ Index ETN Company Profile

The MicroSectors FANG+ ETN (FNGS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE FANG+ index. The fund tracks an equally-weighted index of US-listed technology and consumer discretionary companies, selected by a committee. FNGS was launched on Nov 15, 2019 and is issued by REX Microsectors.

