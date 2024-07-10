Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Has $6 Million Stake in New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 833,702 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,148 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in New York Mortgage Trust were worth $6,003,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of New York Mortgage Trust by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,527,776 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,032,000 after buying an additional 132,162 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of New York Mortgage Trust by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 578,929 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,168,000 after buying an additional 7,316 shares during the period. EMG Holdings L.P. increased its stake in shares of New York Mortgage Trust by 192.1% in the 4th quarter. EMG Holdings L.P. now owns 555,930 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,742,000 after buying an additional 365,622 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in shares of New York Mortgage Trust by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 289,307 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,468,000 after buying an additional 27,969 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of New York Mortgage Trust by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 51,046 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 5,352 shares during the period. 54.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYMT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective (down from $15.00) on shares of New York Mortgage Trust in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on New York Mortgage Trust from $8.50 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com cut New York Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on New York Mortgage Trust from $7.50 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th.

NYMT stock opened at $5.99 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.02. The company has a current ratio of 4.02, a quick ratio of 4.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.03. New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.65 and a 1-year high of $10.63.

New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.42). The business had revenue of $83.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.64 million. New York Mortgage Trust had a negative return on equity of 2.60% and a negative net margin of 44.65%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.36%. New York Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -43.24%.

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc acquires, invests in, finances, and manages mortgage-related single-family and multi-family residential assets in the United States. Its targeted investments include residential loans, including business purpose loans; structured multi-family property investments, such as preferred equity in, and mezzanine loans to owners of multi-family properties; non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS); agency RMBS; commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS); single-family rental properties; and other mortgage, residential housing, and credit-related assets.

