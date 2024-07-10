Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Has $7.99 Million Position in Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI – Free Report) by 13.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,111 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,247 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Impinj were worth $7,990,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in shares of Impinj during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Impinj during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Impinj during the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in Impinj by 117.9% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in Impinj during the 4th quarter valued at $90,000.

PI stock opened at $162.57 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 6.87 and a current ratio of 9.42. The company’s 50 day moving average is $159.54 and its 200 day moving average is $126.60. Impinj, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.39 and a 1-year high of $175.41.

Impinj ( NASDAQ:PI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $76.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.57 million. Impinj had a negative net margin of 1.90% and a negative return on equity of 60.13%. Analysts expect that Impinj, Inc. will post 0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Roth Mkm upped their target price on shares of Impinj from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Impinj from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $150.00 price target (up previously from $130.00) on shares of Impinj in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Impinj from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Impinj from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $156.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.00.

In other Impinj news, CRO Jeffrey Dossett sold 498 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.70, for a total transaction of $59,112.60. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 60,850 shares in the company, valued at $7,222,895. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Cathal G. Phelan sold 708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.99, for a total value of $118,228.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,468 shares in the company, valued at $2,749,991.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CRO Jeffrey Dossett sold 498 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.70, for a total value of $59,112.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 60,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,222,895. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,098,088 shares of company stock worth $167,776,596 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 51.00% of the company’s stock.

Impinj, Inc operates a cloud connectivity platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its platform wirelessly connects items and delivers data about the connected items to business and consumer applications. The company's platform comprises endpoint ICs, a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attaches to a host item and includes a number to identify the item.

