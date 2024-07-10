Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Lowers Stake in iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC – Free Report) by 80.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 199,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 820,100 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned 0.27% of iShares MSCI Canada ETF worth $7,622,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EWC. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Canada ETF during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Canada ETF during the fourth quarter worth $64,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 51.2% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,976 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 669 shares during the period. Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Canada ETF during the fourth quarter worth $158,000. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 248.0% during the fourth quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 4,329 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 3,085 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI Canada ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Canada ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of EWC stock opened at $37.54 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.19. The company has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of 14.59 and a beta of 0.90. iShares MSCI Canada ETF has a 12-month low of $31.41 and a 12-month high of $38.76.

About iShares MSCI Canada ETF

iShares MSCI Canada ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Canada Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Canadian market, as measured by the MSCI Canada Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Canada ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Canada ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.