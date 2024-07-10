Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Purchases 26,297 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 982,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,297 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $196,714,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of JPM. GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,302,000. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.9% in the third quarter. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA now owns 3,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $469,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Quantum Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 35.6% during the third quarter. Quantum Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $863,000 after purchasing an additional 1,562 shares during the last quarter. Fidelity D & D Bancorp Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the third quarter worth $1,018,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 12.2% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 42,421,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,151,997,000 after purchasing an additional 4,603,090 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

JPM opened at $207.63 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $596.24 billion, a PE ratio of 12.54, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.12. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $135.19 and a twelve month high of $210.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $198.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $188.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The financial services provider reported $4.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.18 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $41.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.90 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.05% and a return on equity of 17.79%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 27.78%.

In related news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 5,086 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.54, for a total transaction of $1,014,860.44. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 212,265 shares in the company, valued at $42,355,358.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, insider Elena A. Korablina sold 21,829 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.91, for a total transaction of $4,167,374.39. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,237,860.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Ashley Bacon sold 5,086 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.54, for a total transaction of $1,014,860.44. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 212,265 shares in the company, valued at $42,355,358.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 250,565 shares of company stock worth $46,962,717. 0.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on JPM. StockNews.com raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $219.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Wolfe Research lowered shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $209.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $196.05.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

