Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Raises Stock Holdings in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 18.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 130,406 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,314 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Corteva were worth $7,563,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corteva in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Corteva during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Corteva during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC increased its position in Corteva by 2,522.2% during the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the period. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Corteva during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. 81.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CTVA. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Corteva from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Corteva from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $57.00 target price (down previously from $58.00) on shares of Corteva in a report on Friday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Corteva in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, OTR Global restated a “negative” rating on shares of Corteva in a report on Friday, June 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Samuel R. Eathington sold 31,686 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.64, for a total transaction of $1,826,381.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 53,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,104,144.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Brian Titus sold 12,134 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.65, for a total transaction of $687,391.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $764,491.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Samuel R. Eathington sold 31,686 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.64, for a total transaction of $1,826,381.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 53,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,104,144.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 83,556 shares of company stock valued at $4,795,016 in the last quarter. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Corteva Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CTVA opened at $50.72 on Wednesday. Corteva, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.22 and a fifty-two week high of $58.76. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market cap of $35.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.77.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.10. Corteva had a return on equity of 6.68% and a net margin of 3.32%. The business had revenue of $4.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. Corteva’s revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Corteva Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th were given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 4th. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.01%.

About Corteva

(Free Report)

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

Further Reading

