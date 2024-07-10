Molten Ventures (OTCMKTS:GRWXF) Shares Up 10.1%

Molten Ventures (OTCMKTS:GRWXF – Get Free Report) was up 10.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $4.90 and last traded at $4.79. Approximately 300 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 1,458 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.35.
The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.54.
About Molten Ventures
Molten Ventures Plc, formerly known as Draper Esprit plc, is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in any stage in the lifecycle of a business from seed and series A stage, growth capital to pre-IPO investments, late stage, start-ups, cross-stage investments, buyouts, PIPES, and also makes direct and secondary investments in portfolio companies.
