monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nineteen brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $255.83.

MNDY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of monday.com from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Barclays assumed coverage on monday.com in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $275.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp cut their price objective on monday.com from $280.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on monday.com from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on monday.com from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th.

Shares of NASDAQ MNDY opened at $237.74 on Wednesday. monday.com has a one year low of $122.13 and a one year high of $251.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $222.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $212.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 625.65, a PEG ratio of 49.79 and a beta of 1.30.

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.25. The business had revenue of $216.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $210.33 million. monday.com had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 2.42%. On average, research analysts anticipate that monday.com will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of monday.com by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 19,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,087,000 after acquiring an additional 1,928 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of monday.com by 28.3% in the 3rd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 6,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after buying an additional 1,436 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in shares of monday.com by 52.1% in the third quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 3,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after buying an additional 1,066 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Capital LLC increased its holdings in monday.com by 27.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Capital LLC now owns 15,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,964,000 after buying an additional 3,439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in monday.com by 199.6% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after acquiring an additional 1,705 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

monday.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops software applications in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Work OS, a cloud-based visual work operating system that consists of modular building blocks used and assembled to create software applications and work management tools.

