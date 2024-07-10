Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) Sets New 1-Year High on Analyst Upgrade

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday after KeyCorp raised their price target on the stock from $850.00 to $975.00. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Monolithic Power Systems traded as high as $868.41 and last traded at $864.71, with a volume of 11681 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $851.82.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on MPWR. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $715.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $750.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $800.00 price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $789.00 to $799.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $779.89.

Get Monolithic Power Systems alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Monolithic Power Systems

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Monolithic Power Systems

In other news, EVP Deming Xiao sold 1,300 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $769.40, for a total value of $1,000,220.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 206,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $158,818,009.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, EVP Deming Xiao sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $769.40, for a total transaction of $1,000,220.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 206,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $158,818,009.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Michael Hsing sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $661.85, for a total value of $5,294,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 891,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $589,861,899.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 70,311 shares of company stock worth $53,882,031. 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $1,899,000. Cim LLC acquired a new position in Monolithic Power Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $2,197,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 115,098 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $77,970,000 after acquiring an additional 5,335 shares in the last quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC boosted its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 53,118 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,506,000 after acquiring an additional 1,560 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 199.1% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,394 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,772,000 after acquiring an additional 2,925 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Monolithic Power Systems Trading Down 0.7 %

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $772.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $700.21. The company has a market cap of $41.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.86, a P/E/G ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.11.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $457.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $447.76 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 22.44% and a return on equity of 21.01%. On average, analysts anticipate that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 10.37 EPS for the current year.

Monolithic Power Systems Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is 59.59%.

About Monolithic Power Systems

(Get Free Report)

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the storage and computing, automotive, enterprise data, consumer, communications, and industrial markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as cloud-based CPU servers, server artificial intelligence applications, storage applications, commercial notebooks, digital cockpit, power sources, home appliances, 4G and 5G infrastructure, and satellite communications applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Monolithic Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monolithic Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.