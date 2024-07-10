Montgomery Investment Management Inc. Has $687,000 Stock Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Montgomery Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 279.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,413 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,409 shares during the period. Montgomery Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $687,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WMT. Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Walmart by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC now owns 1,636 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. ICW Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Walmart by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,451 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,436,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Bill Few Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Walmart by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc. now owns 5,806 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $915,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Rossmore Private Capital raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 20,504 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,232,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,377 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,370,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Walmart from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Walmart from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $63.33 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on Walmart from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.47.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Walmart news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.08, for a total transaction of $177,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 521,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,816,896.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Walmart news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.08, for a total value of $177,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 521,613 shares in the company, valued at $30,816,896.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP David Chojnowski sold 8,791 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $597,788.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 94,415 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,420,220. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,525,340 shares of company stock valued at $953,023,399 over the last quarter. Insiders own 45.58% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE WMT opened at $69.90 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $562.24 billion, a PE ratio of 29.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $65.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Walmart Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.85 and a 12 month high of $70.25.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The retailer reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.08. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.57% and a net margin of 2.88%. The business had revenue of $161.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

Walmart Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

