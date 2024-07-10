Monument Mining (CVE:MMY) PT Set at C$0.51 by Fundamental Research

Fundamental Research set a C$0.51 price objective on Monument Mining (CVE:MMY – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Monument Mining Stock Performance
CVE:MMY opened at C$0.14 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$45.91 million, a PE ratio of -7.00 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Monument Mining has a 52-week low of C$0.10 and a 52-week high of C$0.20. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.15.
About Monument Mining
