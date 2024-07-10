Monument Mining (CVE:MMY) PT Set at C$0.51 by Fundamental Research

Fundamental Research set a C$0.51 price objective on Monument Mining (CVE:MMY – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Monument Mining Stock Performance

CVE:MMY opened at C$0.14 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$45.91 million, a PE ratio of -7.00 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Monument Mining has a 52-week low of C$0.10 and a 52-week high of C$0.20. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.15.

Get Monument Mining alerts:

About Monument Mining

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Monument Mining Limited operates as a gold producer, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold, precious metals, and other base metal properties in Canada, Australia, and Malaysia. The company holds 100% interest in the Selinsing gold mine, including the Selinsing, Buffalo Reef, Felda Land, and Famehub projects that are located in Pahang State within the Central Gold Belt of Western Malaysia; and the Murchison gold project portfolio comprising the Burnakura, Tuckanarra, and Gabanintha projects, which are located in the Murchison region of Western Australia.

Receive News & Ratings for Monument Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monument Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.