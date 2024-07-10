Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) Price Target Increased to $455.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) had its target price upped by UBS Group from $395.00 to $455.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Moody’s from $350.00 to $374.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Moody’s from $424.00 to $454.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Moody’s from $374.00 to $392.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, July 5th. StockNews.com raised shares of Moody’s from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Moody’s from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $375.00 to $450.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $420.27.

Moody’s Stock Performance

NYSE MCO opened at $435.95 on Tuesday. Moody’s has a 1 year low of $298.86 and a 1 year high of $437.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market cap of $79.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.59, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $409.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $393.65.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $3.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.31. Moody’s had a net margin of 27.01% and a return on equity of 54.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.99 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Moody’s will post 10.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Moody’s Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th were issued a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. Moody’s’s payout ratio is 37.12%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Moody’s

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Moody’s in the first quarter worth about $25,000. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Moody’s in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 114.3% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 75 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Moody’s in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Moody’s in the first quarter worth about $38,000. 92.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Moody’s Company Profile

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Analytics and Moody's Investors Services. The Moody's Analytics segment develops a range of products and services that support the risk management activities of institutional participants in financial markets.

Featured Stories

