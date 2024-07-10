Moonpig Group (LON:MOON) Raised to “Buy” at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Moonpig Group (LON:MOON – Free Report) to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have GBX 220 ($2.82) target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of GBX 195 ($2.50).
A number of other research firms have also weighed in on MOON. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on shares of Moonpig Group from GBX 265 ($3.39) to GBX 280 ($3.59) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Moonpig Group from GBX 230 ($2.95) to GBX 265 ($3.39) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd.
Moonpig Group Stock Performance
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Moonpig Group news, insider Nickyl Raithatha sold 614,213 shares of Moonpig Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 182 ($2.33), for a total transaction of £1,117,867.66 ($1,431,878.65). 6.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.
About Moonpig Group
Moonpig Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides online greeting cards and gifts in the Netherlands and the United Kingdom. The company sells its products under the Moonpig, Buyagift, RedLetterdays, and Greetz brands through website and mobile app. Moonpig Group PLC was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.
