Morgan Creek-Exos Active SPAC Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA:CSH) Trading Up 0.4%

Morgan Creek-Exos Active SPAC Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA:CSH – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 0.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $25.63 and last traded at $25.63. Approximately 9,200 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 567% from the average daily volume of 1,379 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.54.
Morgan Creek-Exos Active SPAC Arbitrage ETF Trading Up 0.4 %
The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.63 and a 200 day moving average of $25.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.81 and a beta of -1.06.
About Morgan Creek-Exos Active SPAC Arbitrage ETF
The Morgan Creek-Exos Active SPAC Arbitrage ETF (CSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund is actively managed to provide exposure to US-listed pre-combination special purpose acquisition companies (SPACs) through the use of common stock, warrants and rights.
