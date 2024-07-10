Morphic’s (MORF) “Sector Perform” Rating Reaffirmed at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their sector perform rating on shares of Morphic (NASDAQ:MORF – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a $57.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $70.00.
Morphic Stock Performance
MORF opened at $55.67 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.91 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.01 and a 200-day moving average of $31.81. Morphic has a fifty-two week low of $19.34 and a fifty-two week high of $62.08.
Morphic (NASDAQ:MORF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported ($0.91) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.96) by $0.05. On average, equities research analysts predict that Morphic will post -4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Morphic Company Profile
Morphic Holding, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops oral small-molecule integrin therapeutics for the treatment of autoimmune, cardiovascular, and metabolic diseases, as well as fibrosis and cancer. Its lead product candidate MORF-057, an a4ß7-specific integrin inhibitor affecting inflammation is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease.
