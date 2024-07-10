Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) Price Target Cut to $30.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Free Report) had its price target lowered by UBS Group from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. UBS Group currently has a neutral rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on MOS. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Mosaic from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 6th. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Mosaic from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a sector outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 6th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Mosaic from $42.00 to $39.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 13th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Mosaic from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Mosaic from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $37.73.

MOS stock opened at $26.91 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.41. Mosaic has a 52 week low of $26.67 and a 52 week high of $42.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $29.12 and its 200 day moving average is $31.01.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.88 billion. Mosaic had a return on equity of 8.23% and a net margin of 6.07%. Mosaic’s revenue was down 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. Research analysts predict that Mosaic will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MOS. Highlander Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Mosaic by 515.4% during the 1st quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its position in Mosaic by 100.5% during the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 826 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in Mosaic in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Mosaic in the first quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Mosaic by 28.0% in the fourth quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,455 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. 77.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

