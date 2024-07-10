Mosman Oil and Gas (LON:MSMN) Trading Up 14%

Mosman Oil and Gas Limited (LON:MSMN – Get Free Report) shares were up 14% on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 0.05 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.05 ($0.00). Approximately 333,017,156 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 7% from the average daily volume of 311,861,375 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.04 ($0.00).
Mosman Oil and Gas Stock Performance
The company has a market capitalization of £8.27 million, a PE ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 0.04 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 0.02.
Mosman Oil and Gas Company Profile
Mosman Oil and Gas Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties in Australia and the United States. It holds a 100% interest in the Amadeus Basin in Central Australia; and owns interests in the Stanley, Livingston, Winters, Winters-2, Greater Stanley, Arkoma, and Cinnabar oil and gas producing assets.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Mosman Oil and Gas
- How to Invest in the Best Canadian Stocks
- 3 Insider-Buy Stocks to Add to Your Watchlist Now
- Upcoming IPO Stock Lockup Period, Explained
- Commvault Stock: AI Cybersecurity Giant Ready to Double Again
- Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Highs
- Intuit Stock Ready to Soar: RBC Sees Big Upside with GenAI
Receive News & Ratings for Mosman Oil and Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mosman Oil and Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.