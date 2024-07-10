Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) Price Target Raised to $95.00

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $92.00 to $95.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 19.87% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Mr. Cooper Group from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Mr. Cooper Group from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on Mr. Cooper Group from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.50.

NASDAQ:COOP opened at $79.25 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.00. The stock has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 1.39. Mr. Cooper Group has a 1-year low of $49.27 and a 1-year high of $85.17.

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.17. Mr. Cooper Group had a return on equity of 13.31% and a net margin of 31.75%. The company had revenue of $564.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $498.15 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Mr. Cooper Group will post 9.42 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.79, for a total transaction of $1,969,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 309,631 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,395,826.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 25,000 shares of Mr. Cooper Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.79, for a total transaction of $1,969,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 309,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,395,826.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael R. Rawls sold 27,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.18, for a total transaction of $2,218,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,735,458.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 102,000 shares of company stock worth $8,247,360. Insiders own 2.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 34.5% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Mr. Cooper Group by 38.8% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 421 shares during the period. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in Mr. Cooper Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,336,000. Burney Co. grew its holdings in Mr. Cooper Group by 191.7% during the 1st quarter. Burney Co. now owns 122,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,552,000 after acquiring an additional 80,534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EMC Capital Management increased its position in Mr. Cooper Group by 27.4% in the 1st quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 6,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after acquiring an additional 1,293 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

Mr. Cooper Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a non-bank servicer of residential mortgage loans in the United States. The company operates through Servicing and Originations segments. The Servicing segment performs activities on behalf of investors or owners of the underlying mortgages and mortgage servicing rights, including collecting and disbursing borrower payments, investor reporting, customer service, modifying loans, performing collections, foreclosures, and the sale of real estate owned.

