MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) Price Target Increased to $585.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by UBS Group from $575.00 to $585.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded MSCI from a hold rating to a buy rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $613.00 to $569.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on MSCI in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. They set a peer perform rating for the company. Redburn Atlantic upgraded MSCI from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $485.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and set a $638.00 price target on shares of MSCI in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on MSCI from $700.00 to $600.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $571.20.

MSCI Price Performance

MSCI stock opened at $489.07 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.74 billion, a PE ratio of 33.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.10. MSCI has a 12 month low of $439.95 and a 12 month high of $617.39. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $487.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $528.28.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The technology company reported $3.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.44 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $680.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $685.47 million. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 121.86% and a net margin of 44.55%. The business’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.14 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that MSCI will post 14.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MSCI Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th were paid a $1.60 dividend. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.69%.

Insider Activity

In other MSCI news, COO Cd Baer Pettit purchased 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $459.41 per share, with a total value of $3,445,575.00. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 291,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $133,705,767.58. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Henry A. Fernandez bought 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $465.92 per share, with a total value of $6,056,960.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 327,479 shares in the company, valued at $152,579,015.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Cd Baer Pettit bought 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $459.41 per share, for a total transaction of $3,445,575.00. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 291,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $133,705,767.58. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MSCI

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in MSCI by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 165 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Legacy Advisors LLC increased its holdings in MSCI by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 664 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC increased its holdings in MSCI by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in MSCI by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,080 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,177,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC increased its holdings in MSCI by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 221 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

About MSCI

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides critical decision support tools and solutions for the investment community to manage investment processes worldwide. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed financial product, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, and over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

See Also

