M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) Shares Purchased by Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Free Report) by 20.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 423 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in M&T Bank by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,730,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $237,265,000 after buying an additional 4,419 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in M&T Bank in the 4th quarter worth $232,322,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in M&T Bank by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,451,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $199,037,000 after buying an additional 100,008 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in M&T Bank by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 546,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,949,000 after buying an additional 41,523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in M&T Bank by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 497,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,357,000 after buying an additional 35,692 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

Get M&T Bank alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MTB. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $157.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of M&T Bank in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $160.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $159.00 target price on shares of M&T Bank in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $161.58.

Insider Buying and Selling at M&T Bank

In other M&T Bank news, EVP Christopher E. Kay sold 1,821 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.78, for a total value of $280,033.38. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,579 shares in the company, valued at $1,319,278.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Christopher E. Kay sold 1,821 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.78, for a total transaction of $280,033.38. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,579 shares in the company, valued at $1,319,278.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Doris P. Meister sold 1,638 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.21, for a total transaction of $226,387.98. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $464,662.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 97,553 shares of company stock worth $14,724,147. 0.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

M&T Bank Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MTB traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $149.93. The stock had a trading volume of 28,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,027,010. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $148.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $142.54. M&T Bank Co. has a 1-year low of $108.53 and a 1-year high of $156.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.13, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $3.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.13 by ($0.11). M&T Bank had a net margin of 19.52% and a return on equity of 10.68%. The firm had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.09 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that M&T Bank Co. will post 13.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

M&T Bank Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. This is a positive change from M&T Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.51%.

About M&T Bank

(Free Report)

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company and Wilmington Trust, National Association that engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, and Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for M&T Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M&T Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.