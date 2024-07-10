Mutual Advisors LLC Acquires 1,037 Shares of Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN)

Mutual Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,544 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,037 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC owned 0.16% of Invesco Solar ETF worth $1,703,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TAN. Headinvest LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Solar ETF in the third quarter valued at $72,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Invesco Solar ETF by 52.5% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,580 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco Solar ETF by 77.3% in the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,128 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 928 shares in the last quarter. Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Solar ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $101,000. Finally, Sycomore Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Solar ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $113,000.

Get Invesco Solar ETF alerts:

Invesco Solar ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA TAN opened at $40.73 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.41. Invesco Solar ETF has a one year low of $38.68 and a one year high of $74.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $981.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.19 and a beta of 1.81.

Invesco Solar ETF Profile

Guggenheim Solar ETF, formerly Claymore/MAC Global Solar Energy Index ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the MAC Global Solar Energy Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 25 stocks selected based on the relative importance of solar power within the Company’s business model, as determined by MAC Indexing LLC (the Index Provider).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Solar ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Solar ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.