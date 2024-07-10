Mutual Advisors LLC Acquires 12,513 Shares of First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:FSMB)

Mutual Advisors LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:FSMB – Free Report) by 16.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 87,142 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,513 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC owned 0.42% of First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF worth $1,728,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FSMB. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,206,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,925,000 after buying an additional 60,221 shares in the last quarter. PFS Partners LLC raised its position in First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. PFS Partners LLC now owns 620,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,300,000 after purchasing an additional 52,580 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders raised its position in First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 608,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,068,000 after purchasing an additional 129,078 shares during the period. TruWealth Advisors LLC raised its position in First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 522,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,421,000 after purchasing an additional 19,610 shares during the period. Finally, Nilsine Partners LLC raised its position in First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC now owns 230,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,568,000 after purchasing an additional 10,783 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FSMB opened at $19.83 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $19.77 and its 200 day moving average is $19.83. First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF has a 52 week low of $19.31 and a 52 week high of $19.97.

The First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF (FSMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal debt with a targeted portfolio duration of 1 to 3 years. The fund seeks tax-exempt income and capital preservation.

