Mutual Advisors LLC Acquires 37,274 Shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY)

Mutual Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY – Free Report) by 383.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 46,995 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,274 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF were worth $1,636,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Investment Partners LTD. boosted its position in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Investment Partners LTD. now owns 21,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the period. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 18,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $615,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. TD Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 27.7% during the 4th quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 2,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the period. Hilltop Holdings Inc. raised its position in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 71,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,356,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the period.

SDVY opened at $32.79 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a PE ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $33.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.16. First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF has a 52-week low of $26.40 and a 52-week high of $34.97.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were given a dividend of $0.1503 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th.

The First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (SDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of small- and mid-cap US companies with historically increasing dividends and that meet various fundamental criteria. SDVY was launched on Nov 1, 2017 and is managed by First Trust.

