Mutual Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Mutual Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 7.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,060 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,403 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,474,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. RiverFront Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 1,634,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,326,000 after buying an additional 134,847 shares during the period. AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 13.2% in the first quarter. AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC now owns 409,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,649,000 after acquiring an additional 47,779 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 48,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,729,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 163,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,671,000 after purchasing an additional 28,487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whitegate Investment Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Whitegate Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 142,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,986,000 after purchasing an additional 4,886 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $77.43 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.08. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $74.43 and a 12-month high of $77.72.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.2559 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

