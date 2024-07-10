Mutual Advisors LLC Boosts Position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Free Report) by 4.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,213 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,336 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $1,732,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 112,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,842,000 after acquiring an additional 1,329 shares in the last quarter. Hardy Reed LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 34.7% in the first quarter. Hardy Reed LLC now owns 9,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after acquiring an additional 2,409 shares in the last quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 4.2% in the first quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 13,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $697,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 416.9% in the first quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 301,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,718,000 after acquiring an additional 243,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resonant Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 6.5% in the first quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 155,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,092,000 after acquiring an additional 9,508 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHP opened at $52.01 on Wednesday. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a 52-week low of $49.50 and a 52-week high of $52.71. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.82.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

