Mutual Advisors LLC Buys 498 Shares of G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII)

Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its position in G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII – Free Report) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 49,317 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.11% of G-III Apparel Group worth $1,431,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GIII. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in G-III Apparel Group in the first quarter worth $35,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in G-III Apparel Group during the 4th quarter worth $56,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in G-III Apparel Group during the 1st quarter worth $171,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC lifted its holdings in G-III Apparel Group by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 5,998 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pallas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in G-III Apparel Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $219,000. Institutional investors own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

G-III Apparel Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GIII opened at $25.75 on Wednesday. G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $18.47 and a fifty-two week high of $35.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.74 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 3.79 and a quick ratio of 2.62. The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.85 and a 200-day moving average of $29.36.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

G-III Apparel Group ( NASDAQ:GIII Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 6th. The textile maker reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.17. G-III Apparel Group had a return on equity of 12.75% and a net margin of 5.76%. The firm had revenue of $609.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $615.10 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on GIII shares. TheStreet upgraded G-III Apparel Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of G-III Apparel Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 4th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of G-III Apparel Group in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on G-III Apparel Group from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on G-III Apparel Group from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.60.

About G-III Apparel Group

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

