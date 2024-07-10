Mutual Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 4,403 Reliance, Inc. (NYSE:RS)

Mutual Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Reliance, Inc. (NYSE:RS – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,403 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,471,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Reliance by 0.5% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 324,868 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $85,190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,465 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Reliance by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 47,169 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,369,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Reliance by 9.4% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 25,808 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,768,000 after acquiring an additional 2,212 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in Reliance in the third quarter valued at approximately $8,173,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Reliance by 8.3% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 51,563 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,521,000 after purchasing an additional 3,940 shares during the last quarter. 79.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of brokerages have weighed in on RS. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Reliance from $355.00 to $345.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Reliance from $340.00 to $335.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Citigroup lowered Reliance from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $280.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Reliance from $341.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Reliance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $346.25.
Reliance Trading Down 1.0 %
NYSE:RS opened at $277.90 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $289.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $300.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.96 billion, a PE ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 0.86. Reliance, Inc. has a 12 month low of $237.14 and a 12 month high of $342.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 5.74 and a quick ratio of 3.21.
Reliance (NYSE:RS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $5.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.51 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. Reliance had a net margin of 8.67% and a return on equity of 16.26%. Reliance’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.37 EPS. Research analysts predict that Reliance, Inc. will post 18.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Reliance Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th were given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Reliance’s payout ratio is currently 20.55%.
Insider Activity
In related news, Director James Donald Hoffman sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.81, for a total transaction of $1,449,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 49,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,212,862.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director James Donald Hoffman sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.81, for a total value of $1,449,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 49,042 shares in the company, valued at $14,212,862.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Stephen Paul Koch sold 20,421 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.38, for a total value of $6,031,954.98. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 7,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,230,709.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 40,421 shares of company stock worth $11,866,855. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Reliance Company Profile
Reliance, Inc operates as a diversified metal solutions provider and the metals service center company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company distributes a line of approximately 100,000 metal products, including alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products; and provides metals processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.
Further Reading
