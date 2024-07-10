Mutual Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB)

Mutual Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB – Free Report) by 5.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,483 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,059 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC owned about 0.10% of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF worth $1,925,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the fourth quarter worth $52,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 26.9% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Tidemark LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the fourth quarter worth $76,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 71.4% during the fourth quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 2,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ:FMB opened at $51.29 on Wednesday. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a twelve month low of $48.08 and a twelve month high of $51.77. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.25.

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Dividend Announcement

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were given a dividend of $0.137 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th.

(Free Report)

The First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (FMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests primarily in investment-grade municipal bonds, with some high-yield exposure. FMB was launched on May 13, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

