Mutual Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:IYC)

Mutual Advisors LLC lowered its position in iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:IYC – Free Report) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,102 shares of the company’s stock after selling 176 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.14% of iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF worth $1,484,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cooksen Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000.

iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF Price Performance

Shares of IYC opened at $83.09 on Wednesday. iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 1-year low of $62.95 and a 1-year high of $83.60. The stock has a market cap of $992.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.94 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.83.

About iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF

The iShares US Consumer Discretionary ETF (IYC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in consumer discretionary equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US companies that provide consumer services. IYC was launched on Jun 12, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

