Mutual Advisors LLC Decreases Position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Mutual Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,746 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,022 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $1,698,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Salomon & Ludwin LLC bought a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. boosted its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 124,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,592,000 after purchasing an additional 5,031 shares during the period. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 231,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,457,000 after purchasing an additional 9,728 shares during the period. Curran Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Curran Financial Partners LLC now owns 51,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,207,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the period. Finally, Choreo LLC boosted its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 6,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period.
ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Price Performance
Shares of BATS:NOBL opened at $95.14 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $97.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.98. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a one year low of $55.69 and a one year high of $67.97. The company has a market cap of $11.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.81 and a beta of 0.68.
ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Profile
The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.
