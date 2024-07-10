Mutual Advisors LLC Has $1.41 Million Stock Holdings in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Mutual Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,381 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 195 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $1,413,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RSG. Capital World Investors increased its stake in Republic Services by 416.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,562,420 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,082,209,000 after acquiring an additional 5,292,862 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Republic Services during the fourth quarter worth about $358,837,000. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc bought a new position in Republic Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $77,417,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 136.5% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 361,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $59,681,000 after acquiring an additional 208,902 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of Republic Services by 8,931.8% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 204,028 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,646,000 after acquiring an additional 201,769 shares in the last quarter. 57.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on RSG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Republic Services in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $203.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Republic Services from $213.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Republic Services from $209.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Republic Services from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Republic Services from $211.00 to $213.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $201.14.

Republic Services Stock Performance

Shares of Republic Services stock opened at $195.36 on Wednesday. Republic Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $140.23 and a 52 week high of $196.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $189.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $182.88. The company has a market cap of $61.52 billion, a PE ratio of 34.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.69.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.10. Republic Services had a return on equity of 17.56% and a net margin of 11.81%. The business had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.24 EPS. Republic Services’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Republic Services, Inc. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Republic Services Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 2nd will be paid a $0.535 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 2nd. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.54%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CMO Amanda Hodges sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.02, for a total transaction of $1,209,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 6,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,270,702.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CMO Amanda Hodges sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.02, for a total transaction of $1,209,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 6,831 shares in the company, valued at $1,270,702.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Katharine Weymouth bought 540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $185.26 per share, for a total transaction of $100,040.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,040.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Republic Services Profile

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States and Canada. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

