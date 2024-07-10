Mutual Advisors LLC Has $1.49 Million Stock Position in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QEFA)

Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QEFA – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,530 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 326 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF were worth $1,486,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $205,000. Seed Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF during the first quarter worth about $205,000. McAdam LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 6,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. Finally, Signal Advisors Wealth LLC raised its holdings in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC now owns 7,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,000 after buying an additional 804 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:QEFA opened at $75.67 on Wednesday. SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF has a one year low of $64.31 and a one year high of $78.20. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.60. The company has a market cap of $961.01 million, a PE ratio of 15.32 and a beta of 0.76.

SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF Company Profile

The SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF (QEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Factor Mix A-Series (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of securities from developed markets in Europe, Australia and the Far East. The index equal-weights 3 subindexes: value, minimum volatility and quality.

