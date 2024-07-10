Mutual Advisors LLC Has $1.53 Million Position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Mutual Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 30.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,377 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,936 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $1,533,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Enbridge by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 83,053,455 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,991,585,000 after acquiring an additional 1,561,598 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Enbridge by 24.9% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 37,749,760 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,365,583,000 after purchasing an additional 7,536,678 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 35,289,140 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,271,115,000 after purchasing an additional 846,796 shares during the last quarter. Canoe Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Enbridge by 80,631.1% in the fourth quarter. Canoe Financial LP now owns 33,460,611 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,205,251,000 after buying an additional 33,419,164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 630.3% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 32,531,108 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,083,938,000 after buying an additional 28,076,386 shares during the last quarter. 54.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ENB opened at $35.38 on Wednesday. Enbridge Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.03 and a 1-year high of $38.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.50 billion, a PE ratio of 17.96, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $35.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.63.

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Get Free Report ) (TSE:ENB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The pipeline company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $8.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9 billion. Enbridge had a net margin of 13.59% and a return on equity of 10.53%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th were given a $0.677 dividend. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.65%. This is a positive change from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 136.04%.

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

