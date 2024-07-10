Mutual Advisors LLC Has $1.58 Million Stock Position in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Mutual Advisors LLC lessened its stake in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,349 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 67 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $1,580,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CI. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of The Cigna Group during the 4th quarter worth $1,006,348,000. Focused Investors Fund L P bought a new position in The Cigna Group in the first quarter valued at about $205,529,000. Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in The Cigna Group by 1,039.4% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 590,063 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $176,694,000 after acquiring an additional 538,274 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 127.3% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 566,233 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $169,558,000 after acquiring an additional 317,081 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 21,324.4% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 285,801 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $85,583,000 after purchasing an additional 284,467 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Cigna Group stock opened at $328.37 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $93.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.96, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $337.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $334.86. The Cigna Group has a 1-year low of $253.95 and a 1-year high of $365.71.

The Cigna Group ( NYSE:CI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The health services provider reported $6.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.17 by $0.30. The Cigna Group had a return on equity of 17.24% and a net margin of 1.76%. The business had revenue of $57.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Cigna Group will post 28.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 4th were paid a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 4th. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.98%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CI shares. Baird R W upgraded shares of The Cigna Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on The Cigna Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $400.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $400.00 price objective on shares of The Cigna Group in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. StockNews.com cut The Cigna Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on The Cigna Group from $432.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $376.20.

In other The Cigna Group news, Director Elder Granger sold 547 shares of The Cigna Group stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.38, for a total value of $181,264.86. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,812,979.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Elder Granger sold 547 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.38, for a total transaction of $181,264.86. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,471 shares in the company, valued at $1,812,979.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Hoeltzel Mary T. Agoglia sold 5,946 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.71, for a total value of $2,073,429.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,595 shares in the company, valued at $904,902.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,988 shares of company stock valued at $7,975,726 over the last ninety days. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

