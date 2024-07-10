Mutual Advisors LLC Has $1.75 Million Stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 33.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,461 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,122 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $1,746,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MMM. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of 3M in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $502,585,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in 3M by 1,273.9% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,783,726 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $413,637,000 after acquiring an additional 3,508,334 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in 3M by 313.8% in the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,650,961 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $289,803,000 after acquiring an additional 2,010,319 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in 3M by 157.2% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,805,496 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $197,377,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103,459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in 3M by 8,766.0% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,080,940 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $118,168,000 after buying an additional 1,068,748 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MMM. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of 3M from $78.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Barclays increased their target price on shares of 3M from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Bank of America upgraded shares of 3M from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, June 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of 3M in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of 3M from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, 3M presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.58.

Shares of NYSE MMM opened at $99.70 on Wednesday. 3M has a twelve month low of $71.12 and a twelve month high of $106.04. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.98. The company has a market capitalization of $55.17 billion, a PE ratio of -7.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.17.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The conglomerate reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $8 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.64 billion. 3M had a negative net margin of 21.57% and a positive return on equity of 95.80%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.97 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that 3M will post 7.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 23rd. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is currently -22.01%.

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company's Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

